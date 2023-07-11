San Diego Padres SP Blake Snell enjoyed a dominant ending to the first-half of the 2023 season. Following an up-and-down beginning to the year, Snell found his footing in June. The left-hander now owns a 2.85 ERA to go along with 133 strikeouts, but was snubbed of an MLB All-Star Game selection. Snell's agent, Scott Boras, wasn't pleased about Snell not being added to the roster, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Boras wondered aloud whether Snell was ‘excluded because he’s a free agent,' although he admitted he doesn’t know that. Boras pointed out he ‘has the performance level of an All-Star' with a 2.85 ERA (3rd in the NL), 6.52 hits per nine innings (1st) and 12.12 strikeouts per nine innings (2nd). Said Boras: ‘All these elements and he has been specifically excluded. For what reason, I don’t know,'” Heyman wrote in the New York Post article.

Blake Snell's 2023 season with Padres

Snell hasn't been perfect in 2023. His 49 walks are the highest in baseball, and is 1.224 WHIP is far from ideal. Control has been problematic at times which often leads to short outings for the Padres' veteran pitcher.

That said, it is surprising to see Snell not even make the All-Star team as a replacement. He's still striking out hitters at a high rate and his 2.85 ERA is impressive.

Snell recently addressed his All-Star snub.

“Congrats to those guys, they deserve it,” Snell said, via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “For me, obviously I want to play in that game, pitch in that game. So that does suck. But I can't control it. Just keep pitching.”