With Tanner Scott the top remaining relief pitcher on the trade market ahead of Tuesday's deadline, there should be a significant market for him as other relievers have gone for pricey returns, and the Miami Marlins reportedly are setting their sights high when it comes to him as well.

“They are asking for multiple prospects in the top 15” of an organization's depth chart, an anonymous executive said, according to The Athletic.

The cost of relievers has been exceptionally high, and front office executives have voiced some displeasure for the asking prices for relievers generally. That will not be any different for the Marlins regarding Tanner Scott, and why should it?

“It's multiple prospects for bullpen rentals right now,” one team official said, according to The Athletic.

“It may take more than expected,” another league source said regarding relievers, according to The Athletic.

It is clear that the reliever market is not cheap this year, and the Marlins stand to be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Marlins' goals for this trade deadline

The Marlins already traded infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees, and catcher Agustin Ramirez was the headliner in that deal. Agustin Ramirez could be the best prospect that the Marlins net at this deadline, and he has been a very productive hitter in the minor leagues this year. But Miami might get a bigger return on Scott than they would expect in other years in a reliever type of trade.

The Marlins also put Josh Bell on waivers. This does not change his standing on the roster at the moment, as he was in the lineup on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Marlins could still find a trade for him, or he could get claimed by another team, which would give Miami a bit of salary relief. If Bell passes through waivers, he has enough service time to reject an assignment to the minor leagues and elect free agency, so the Marlins likely would just keep him at that point. This happened with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Kiermaier this season.

It will be interesting to see what the Marlins do by the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. They are clearly not in contention this season despite an improbably run to the playoffs in 2023. They stand to get some good minor league prospects with Scott seemingly a lock to get moved, and Bell an experienced veteran bat.