The San Diego Padres are set to miss the playoffs in extremely disappointing fashion despite having one of the most talented rosters in baseball. As a result, they've already shut down Yu Darvish for the remainder of the campaign and it appears Joe Musgrove is next.

Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the team has slowed down Musgrove's throwing program as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury that's kept him out since the beginning of August. While the team hasn't officially announced that Musgrove is done for the year, multiple people around the organization have confirmed that he won't take the mound again in 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the underwhelming season for the franchise, Musgrove was solid this year. Before going on the shelf, the right-hander owned a 3.05 ERA and a 10-3 record in 17 starts. The 30-year-old also struck out 97 in 97.1 innings while issuing just 21 free passes.

On Wednesday, Musgrove spoke about wanting to pitch again but also said he understood there's not really any point if the Padres aren't making the postseason:

“I want to pitch,” Joe Musgrove said. “But obviously the risk/reward is not that great. If I go out there and pitch a game that's not leading toward anything for us as a team, then it's not worth it if I go out there and get injured. If we're in a postseason race, pushing to get back, that makes more sense than doing it right now, with what the situation is.”

Regardless, Musgrove was happy with how he felt in rehab:

“I feel great,” Musgrove said. “I feel the best I’ve felt since the [IL stint]. The big thing is you don’t want to be playing catch-up. The offseason is a time where you get an extended period to really work on things. … There’s peace of mind in knowing that you’re healthy.”

Time to look ahead to 2024 for Musgrove and San Diego.