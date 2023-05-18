Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The San Diego Padres are off to a troublesome start in 2023. When Xander Bogaerts signed in San Diego, he envisioned the Padres developing a winning formula with their star-studded roster. Instead, the team is just 20-24 in mid-May. Bogaerts recently addressed the Padres’ difficult 2023 season, per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell.

“It’s not like we’re playing any better to deserve better,” Bogaerts said. “We’re not. It’ll continue until we start playing better. We’ve got to clean it up, all aspects of the game. We have to clean a lot of stuff up. Once we do all of that, we’ll be fine. But there’s a lot of stuff that we have to clean up, and that’s starting with attention to detail.”

Inconsistency has been the Padres’ primary concern. Yes, there has been some injury issues and bad luck along the way, but their inability to consistently perform at a high level has plagued them in 2023.

Bogaerts has played fairy well to begin his Padres tenure. He’s currently slashing .275/.374/.431 with an .806 OPS and six home runs. Nevertheless, Bogaerts is underperforming when it comes to his lofty standards. He’s a career .291 hitter who posted a .307 batting average a season ago. Regardless, Bogaerts certainly isn’t the reason San Diego has labored up to this point.

In the end, the Padres will likely start playing well sooner than later. They feature one of the best lineups in baseball and their pitching is capable. For now, this ball club will focus on simply developing consistency as the ’23 campaign moves along.