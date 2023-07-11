Shohei Ohtani will be one of the most sought after free agents in the history of sports when he hits the open market after the 2023 season, and the recruitment is starting early at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Everyone wants to know where the two-way pitcher and DH is looking to take his talents, as he currently sits with a ridiculous .302 average and league leading 32 home runs, while touting a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts on the mound.

Despite a barrage of questions from reporters and players alike, Ohtani is keeping his moves close to his chest. When asked if other players were sending out their recruiting pitches, the Japanese All-Star kept quiet, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“I’ll keep that a secret,’’ Ohtani said, laughing.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohtani elected not to pitch in tomorrow's All-Star game after getting a blister on his finger last week, and will use the extra time to rest before returning to the Angels rotation after the break.

Fellow Angels star Mike Trout is expecting his teammate to garner one of the largest contracts of all time, projecting it at over $500 million.

As far as the rumor mill goes, Trout has not been ruled out as sitting on the trading block with Ohtani, if the Angels decide to clean house instead of hoping for the best case scenario

It remains to be seen where Ohtani will sign, but every time is going to put their best foot forward trying to recruit him. The Angels will continue to fight for a playoff spot if they decide not to deal him, but have their work cut out for them in the AL West.