A veteran All-Star performer like Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has seen a lot of talent up close and personal throughout his 14 years in the game. Still, even he can't quite wrap his head around how Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani gets it done on the diamond.

"I know what it takes to be a hitter in this game, and he's doing that every single day, and to turn around on the 5th day to pitch AND hit? … I can't comprehend it." – @FreddieFreeman5 on Ohtani pic.twitter.com/zXeDjCGFm6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 11, 2023

Freeman, of course, is not alone in his assessment. Shohei Ohtani's ability to play at an elite level in two completely different facets of the game is unheard of in modern baseball and raises a bunch of important questions.

Can Ohtani continue his whole career both pitching and hitting? Which one is more valuable? How do you even begin to assess his Ohtani's free agency value, as he's essentially two stars in one player? Will he sign the most lucrative contract ever?

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers are certainly hoping they are the ones who get to find out all the answers. Ohtani's potential trade destinations and impending free agency has been all the chatter of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, and it's not going to quiet down any time soon.

For now, though, it's nice to see Ohtani get his flowers from one of his peers in Freeman, being recognized as the truly generational talent he is.

“Just as a fan of baseball, it's fun to watch,” Freeman said. “We faced him three weeks ago on the mound and the man is throwing 100 MPH cutters and 88 MPH sliders, throwing splitters — I don't get it. I'm glad we only had to face him once. He's just an incredible talent. What he does day in and day out, it's special.”