Are the San Diego Padres finally becoming the team they expected to be in 2024? After entering the All-Star break outside of the National League playoff picture the Padres have won 11 of their last 14 games and are firmly placing themselves in the conversation for the NL pennant. This stretch includes series wins against three division leaders and a seven-game win streak, San Diego's longest of the season.

The main goal is to reach the playoffs, but the Padres could win their first division title since 2006 if they continue this torrid run. While San Diego gets hot, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 6-6 since sweeping the Boston Red Sox in their first series of the second half. LA's lead in the division dropped to four games last Friday, its lowest lead since late April. The Dodgers enter Monday 4 1/2 games ahead of the Padres.

Never shy to make a splash, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller was busy during MLB trade deadline day. San Diego acquired the top reliever on the market in Tanner Scott and landed 2022 All-Star Martin Perez to bolster its starting pitching depth. Those moves came after Preller struck a deal for right-handed reliever Jason Adam, owner of a 2.27 ERA in 172 games since 2022.

The right in-season roster adjustments can make the difference for a team jockeying for a playoff position. The Padres feel they made the correct additions and are confident they'll get more reinforcements in the form of players returning from injury. Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove and Wandy Peralta are all expected back at some point before the postseason.

Every roster spot counts at this point in the season. The Padres always look to improve and keep a close eye on prospects scratching the surface in the minors. These minor leaguers could be in San Diego sooner than later.

Padres 2017 signee earns first major league promotion

The Padres have long had a solid farm system, graduating numerous elite prospects to the major leagues. While their minor league system as a whole has dwindled a bit in talent over the last few years, San Diego still has some diamonds in the rough inching their way toward an MLB call-up.

Among those players is Mexican outfielder Tirso Ornelas. Signed by the Padres as a 17-year-old in 2017, Ornelas is as close as he's ever been to a taste of the big leagues thanks to a spectacular 2024 season in Triple-A. Ornelas is having a monster year, sporting a .319/.388/.536 slash line with 17 home runs, 17 doubles and 69 RBIs.

The Padres added him to their 40-man roster on July 17, signaling their desire to potentially see Ornelas play for the big league club before the regular season concludes. All he's done since that move is reach base in 12 of 15 games with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

Ornelas is San Diego's No. 19 prospect but he might be the next one to get a promotion to the MLB. Two-thirds of San Diego's outfield is figured out with Jackson Merrill in center and a healthy Tatis in right, but the search for a long-term left fielder continues. Jurickson Profar occupies the position this year and earned his first All-Star selection. He's 31 though and set to be a free agent. There's a good chance another team will give him a multi-year offer worth much more than the Padres would be willing to give.

That leaves the door open for Tirso Ornelas to get major league experience in the next eight weeks. He's checked the boxes for a minor-league player and has improved defensively. Ornelas has committed only two errors in the outfield this season, both in left. He's shown plenty of promise and is on more than just a hot stretch. Ornelas looks like a big-league ballplayer and should get his first promotion this year.

Tom Cosgrove gets another shot

Last season, Tom Cosgrove was one of the best left-handed relievers in all of baseball. The rookie posted a 1.75 ERA in 54 games, recording seven holds with one save. He was expected to be a big part of the Padres bullpen in 2024 but was optioned in April and has only three major league appearances since.

Hitters got to Cosgrove more effectively and consistently this year, tagging him for an 11.66 ERA across 14 2/3 innings. He hasn’t pitched particularly well in the minors either with a 6.86 ERA in 23 games.

Cosgrove has pitched much better since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He has a 2.69 ERA in seven appearances since being activated, adding nine strikeouts compared to three walks. He struck out multiple batters in four of those outings while both of the earned runs he allowed were off solo homers.

Cosgrove presents as a sweeper-heavy lefty with a sinking fastball as his secondary. The Padres already have three lefties in the bullpen and await Wandy Peralta's return, but perhaps they'd be better suited with Cosgrove back in the mix.

Swapping him with fellow southpaw Adrian Morejon could be a move the Padres make over the next few weeks. Morejon is having a good season but his career trends are hard to ignore and might send a red flag. He has a career 6.23 ERA in 14 games in September and October, with hitters collecting an .879 OPS. Morejon also has a 6.35 second-half ERA in his MLB career. He allowed four runs in his last five outings, a possible sign of things to come.

Tanner Scott and Yuki Matsui are the go-to left-handed options in the pen for San Diego. If Cosgrove gets another shot in the bigs, he would put the Padres in a great position if he returns to his 2023 form.

Padres outlook for final two months of season

With eight weeks left in the regular season, more drama is sure to commence in Major League Baseball this year. The Padres might be tied up in that drama as they push for a playoff spot and a potential division crown.

The next few weeks might be San Diego's best chance to make a serious move in the standings. The Padres' next four series are all against teams currently outside a playoff position. Conversely, the Dodgers don’t have a series against a team currently under .500 until a two-game set with the Los Angeles Angels starting September 3.

The Padres have played well in the second half of the last two seasons, posting a winning record in both years. San Diego won 20 of its last 27 games in 2023, narrowly missing the postseason.

The Padres have the talent to make a run. Clearly, the front office appreciates that and knew a few additions would help mitigate any potential season-ending injuries. The added depth to the pitching staff and Musgrove's impending return gives the rotation some breathing room. San Diego is already making adjustments, skipping Michael King's spot in the rotation over the weekend after he took a comebacker to the leg in his last start. His career-high innings count may have played a factor in the decision as well.

The Padres have 49 games left in the regular season and likely need to win at least 30 to guarantee a playoff spot. When they're healthy and on a roll like this there are few ballparks with a better atmosphere than San Diego's Petco Park. The Padres went 3-1 in four playoff home games during their run to the NLCS in 2022. Bringing postseason baseball back to San Diego is paramount for the Padres.