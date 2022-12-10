By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres got their guy when they signed Xander Bogaerts to a massive deal. The star shortstop was one of the most coveted MLB free agents in the offseason. Now, Bogaerts will play for a stacked San Diego roster that boasts the likes of Juan Soto and Manny Machado.

However… Manny Machado might be the reason why Xander Bogaerts will need to change positions for the Padres soon. The front office is reportedly gearing up for the potential of the star third baseman to leave the team by 2024, per Dennis Lin. In that unlikely event, Bogaerts will need to learn how to play third base for the team.

“Padres officials realize Machado could be in line for a raise, either by opting out after the 2023 season or by seeking a reworked contract before then. If the third baseman does not return to San Diego in 2024 — a possibility club executives have not dismissed — Bogaerts might switch positions sooner than anticipated.”

For now, Xander Bogaerts will most likely open at shortstop for the Padres; his preferred position. There were reports earlier that the ex-Red Sox hitter was unwilling to move to a different position. Now, it seems like San Diego is accommodating Bogaerts’ request, with Ha-Seong Kim moving to second and Fernando Tatis Jr moving to the outfield when he eventually returns.

The Padres are going all-in this season with this massive Bogaerts signing. On paper, they might be one of the favorites to win the World Series, especially after their run to the NLCS this season. We’ll see if they can fulfill the massive potential they have on their roster.