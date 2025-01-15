The San Diego Padres were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series in 2024. They have not made significant offseason moves while their biggest rivals added Blake Snell to their rotation. It will be a tough battle to compete with the defending champions but there are still moves to be made. The Padres are finalists for Roki Sasaki but should not stop there when looking at free agents this offseason.

The Padres ownership situation is currently in flux. Owner Peter Seidler passed away in 2023 and now his widow is trying to wrest control of the team from his brothers. With a lawsuit pending, there won't be any big-money moves in San Diego anytime soon. That is why they must shop in the bargain bin; luckily, Roki Sasaki counts in that department.

But Sasaki is not the only player the Padres need to compete with the Dodgers next season. Who else should they add this offseason?

Roki Sasaki picks the Padres

As mentioned above, the Padres are among the three finalists to land Roki Sasaki. The Dodgers and Blue Jays are also in the final three, so landing the Japanese superstar is vital for San Diego. He is not eligible for the monster extension that Yoshinobu Yamamoto got last year. He can only sign for international bonus pool money, which technically makes him a bargain bin option.

There is no more vital free agent on the market than Sasaki at this point. He has been hyped up by plenty of pundits and will be a key part of a playoff rotation in his first year. That should be with the Padres and that would finish off a solid rotation that can compete in a deep National League.

Paul DeJong comes in to play shortstop

The Padres are a team full of shortstops. Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, and Fernando Tatis all came up as shortstops and were the three outfielders for San Diego in 2024. Profar is still a free agent as is Ha-seong Kim, who actually played short for the team. With those two guys out there, the Padres need another bat and fielder this offseason. Paul DeJong is a great way to fill those roles.

DeJong split the 2024 season between the White Sox and Royals and was solid at the plate. His 97 OPS+ was his highest since 2019 and his glove is still valuable. The Padres could bring him in on a one-year deal and plug him in at shortstop for now. But the beauty of their team is that they can plug anyone in at shortstop. Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth have also played short in the major leagues. DeJong has also played second and third in his career.

Harrison Bader comes in as a defensive star

The Padres slid 22-year-old shortstop prospect Jackson Merrill into centerfield last year and he nearly won Rookie of the Year. His performance was outstanding throughout the season and he should be the starting centerfielder going into the season. But with Profar gone, for now, they need to re-engineer their outfield once again. A cheaper option than Profar would be Harrison Bader.

Bader spent last year with the New York Mets and struggled offensively. His cold stretch ran into the playoffs, where he went 1-for-9 in 12 games, used mostly as a defensive replacement. He could be in a similar role for the Padres if they bring in a left fielder or he could be an everyday player if they don't. He is a versatile defender who has had offensive success in the past. This is another strong one-year move for San Diego.

Jose Quintana rounds out the Padres' rotation

While Sasaki may choose the Padres, there is still a chance he lands with the Dodgers or the Blue Jays. He would be the most impactful addition of San Diego's offseason because they have a hole in their rotation. So if they don't land Sasaki, they should pivot to Jose Quintana. He had a great season with the New York Mets last year and is in line for a solid contract but nothing that will break the bank.

The Padres also have Michael King and Dylan Cease on expiring contracts this season. If their season goes sideways, either of those players could be traded. Having Quintana to eat up innings in the worst-case scenario would be important. And if things go well, he will be an important piece of their playoff run.