The Carolina Panthers needed to shore up Bryce Young's protection unit, and they partly addressed that concern by signing former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt to an enormous five-year deal that's worth $100 million. His contract comes with $63 million guaranteed money.
Hunt isn't one to forget the fans who supported him during his time with the Miami Dolphins, as he sent out a heartwarming message to the fans of the AFC East division franchise.
“WOW!!!!!! Man dreams really do come true! I’m forever GRATEFUL for my time in miami and I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL for the FINS FANS. You guys embraced me with open arms from Louisiana Lafayette and had my back for 4 strong years wow thank you!! I’m gonna miss All my brothers man!”
The Panthers are putting their trust in Hunt to be a major part of the solution of their problematic offense. In 2023, the Panthers' attack barely found any rhythm, as they were second-worst in the league with 13.9 points per game. Then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young was repeatedly punished under center, with the Panthers ranking 30th with a 9.98 percent offensive sack rate.
The hope is that Hunt will be able to help Carolina improve its pass protection and rushing attack. Hunt has yet to receive an All-Pro nod or All-Pro selection, but in 2023, Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 77.1 overall rating. He also got a 74.5 pass-blocking grade and a 75.9 run-blocking rating.
Apart from Hunt, the Panthers are also expected to ink ex-Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis to a four-year deal worth $53.million.