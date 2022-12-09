By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Carolina Panthers are fresh from outclassing the Denver Broncos in Week 13 to move up to third place in their division. The Panthers will now try to build on that win as they face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will be huge for the Panthers. Remember that they are still alive for a playoff spot in the NFC. Here are our Panthers Week 14 predictions as they take on the Seahawks.

Following their comfortable victory against the Broncos, the Panthers are bullish and on the offensive now. They return from their bye week with a challenging matchup against the Seahawks. Due to the NFC South’s poor performance, the Panthers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. As such, coach Steve Wilks’ team could really benefit from a win here in Week 14. Keep in mind that Carolina has not strung back-to-back wins yet this season. Consequently, this could be a potential watershed moment for the team.

Seattle, on the other hand, is doing better than expected this year. Currently, the Seahawks appear like they made the correct decision in trading away Russell Wilson for a king’s ransom. That’s because veteran Geno Smith is having the finest season of his career by far and might win several individual awards when the season is done and dusted.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Panthers in their Week 14 game against the Seahawks.

Seattle work 💪 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 8, 2022

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. records 40+ yards

Before the bye week, Carolina wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. had one grab for eight yards against the Broncos. It’s truly interesting how the Panthers offense has been able to support numerous receiving options, especially someone like Marshall.

It is even more puzzling how he wasn’t utilized sooner this season under the former head coach given his skill level. Of course, what really matters now is that the Panthers give the former second-round pick all he can bear in the upcoming weeks in the hopes that he can develop into a reliable No. 2 receiving option behind the next guy on this list.

Marshall’s most recent career best in receiving yards for the Panthers was 86, which he achieved in Week 8’s heartbreaking defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. If Sam Darnold can find him here, however, we feel the LSU product might have a good day against the Seahawks. Put Marshall up for 40+ yards in Week 14.

3. WR DJ Moore finds the endzone

Before the bye week, Panthers standout receiver DJ Moore played well against the Broncos. He collected four of his six receptions targets for 103 yards and a score in Sam Darnold’s return to the starting lineup. Although Moore has been dreadfully unreliable this year, the switch to Darnold should benefit him for the remainder of the campaign. Last year, Darnold helped Moore get his third consecutive season of 1,000+ yards.

However, Moore will be tested this week by a Seahawks defense that does pretty well in limiting opposing wide receivers. Expect Moore to have it tough against these Seattle corners, but with Darnold back at the helm, there is still enough potential to have Moore breakout. He should get upwards of 85 yards plus a touchdown this week.

2. QB Sam Darnold surpasses 210 yards

In the Panthers’ previous victory over the Broncos, returning starter Sam Darnold completed 11-of-19 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also added three rushes for three yards and a score.

In his first appearance of the season, Darnold was required to oversee the game as the Panthers mainly leaned on their running game. He did it well, directing an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown throw to Moore late in the first quarter. In addition, Darnold finished the Panthers’ opening possession of the second half with a quarterback sneak. He scored on the ground after recovering his own fumble in the end zone. It sure looks like interim head coach Steve Wilks has already committed to starting Darnold the rest of the way this season.

The Seahawks present some potential for Darnold to continue doing well. We have him putting up 210+ yards with one touchdown and one INT.

1. Panthers fall short

With Sam Darnold at the helm, the Panthers have been more competitive, while Seattle’s play has dipped since its midseason high. The Panthers have the potential to pull off an unexpected victory here. It may also be their first road win of the season. In addition, the Panthers are extremely motivated going into this game because they can still win the NFC South.

The Panthers’ defense will be crucial in pulling off an upset. Take note that Carolina has given up the second-fewest passing yards over the past three games, just behind the Falcons. This youthful defense has been kept active by Wilks in a challenging season. The Seahawks, however, boast a top-10 passing offense headed by the terrific triumvirate of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett. If the Panthers can slow that air attack down, they have a shot at winning big here.

We do anticipate some thrilling moments from the Panthers. Still, we believe the Seahawks’ high-octane offense will just be too hard to handle. Carolina will fall short here.