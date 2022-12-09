By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Seattle Seahawks survived the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 to stay in second place in their division. The Seahawks will now try to build on that win as they face the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will be huge for the Seahawks as they hope to steal first place NFC West from the 49ers. Here are our Seahawks Week 14 predictions as they take on the Panthers.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks are carrying a 7-5 record and will host the Panthers as they look to continue their unlikely push for a playoff berth. The Panthers are also still in the running for the postseason thanks to the poor performance of their division rivals, and coach Steve Wilks’ team could use a win in Week 14. Carolina also recently placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on waivers after acquiring him via trade in the offseason, so they’re looking to start fresh in this new era.

As for the Seahawks, they now have a chance to challenge for the division title in the NFC West. One reason is that the San Francisco 49ers have unfortunately just lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season due to a foot injury. With the 49ers only one game ahead of the Seahawks and now having to rely on a third-string quarterback, there is a chance for Seattle to pull even and take control of the division. This means that they will need to perform well in this game against an opponent that will not make it easy for them.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Seahawks in their Week 14 game against the Panthers.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Noah Fant records 50+ yards

Seattle TE Noah Fant caught four of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Rams. He was on the receiving end of a four-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith early in the second quarter. That was his second touchdown of the season. Fant remains a secondary part of the Seahawks’ passing game but has caught multiple passes in five straight games heading into Week 14.

He has been in good form over the last four games. Recall that he finally scored a touchdown in Week 13 after only doing so once before this season. In the last four weeks, he has caught 15 passes for 206 yards. Fant’s steady production over the last several weeks is encouraging, and we see him continuing that here. We have him going over 50+ yards against the Panthers.

3. Tyler Lockett reaches 100 yards again

Seahawks WR Lockett caught nine of 12 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in their Week 13 win. He was the leading receiver for the Seahawks, catching one more pass and gaining one more yard than DK Metcalf. The two players dominated the targets as Smith recorded a career-high 367 passing yards. Lockett also extended his touchdown streak to five games. That tied the franchise record on a 36-yard catch in the first quarter. He will look to break the record by scoring a touchdown in this game against the Panthers.

Remember that Lockett led the way with a 32.4 percent target share last week. He will be a key player again here, especially because the Panthers have used zone coverage for 73-76 percent of their snaps since Week 10. Take note that Lockett is eighth in PFF receiving grade and 13th in yards per route run against zone coverage. He will run most of his routes against Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson, and Lockett should dominate both. Look for him to go above 100+ yards again.

2. Geno Smith plays and dominates

Seattle QB Geno Smith was limited in practice on Thursday due to a right shoulder injury. Like wide receiver DK Metcalf (hip), Smith appeared on the Seahawks’ second injury report of Week 14 after not appearing on it at all on Wednesday. It is noteworthy that Smith is dealing with an issue with his throwing arm. However, he has one more practice on Friday to put any doubts about his playing status to rest. Keep in mind as well that this game against the Panthers may determine whether the Seahawks can get to first place in their division. We feel that’s enough motivation for Smith to suit up.

He had a strong game against the Rams last week, throwing touchdowns to Metcalf, Lockett, and Fant. He has now thrown at least two touchdowns in six consecutive games and in all but two games this season. Smith has also thrown for at least 275 yards in four straight games and over 320 yards in back-to-back games. He should go over 275 yards again this week with two more touchdowns to his name.

1. Seahawks do just enough to win

Seattle’s performance has declined since its midseason peak, while the Panthers have been more competitive with Sam Darnold as their quarterback. We can see the Panthers causing an upset, but they also have not won a game on the road. The Seahawks are also supremely motivated entering this game since they have an opportunity to win the NFC West.

The key to the Panthers pulling off an upset will be their defense. Over the last three games, the Panthers have allowed the second-fewest passing yards, only behind the Atlanta Falcons. Wilks has done a great job of keeping this young defense engaged during a difficult season. They will have a tough task this week against the Seahawks and their top-10 passing offense, led by Smith, Metcalf, and Lockett.

Overall, the Panthers will provide some exciting moments, but we still feel the Seahawks should get their eighth win of the season. That should put them in a prime spot to steal first place in their division.