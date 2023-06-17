Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has made quite the impression on his new teammates during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns noted that Young has earned everyone's respect, saying that the former Alabama star has a “swag” about him, per David Newton of ESPN.

“It's hard not to like that kid. He's put quite a stamp on the locker room. He walks around with this kind of — excuse my language — ‘humble but I know I'm the s—‘ type of swag. You know? He's got it, but he's humble with it.”

Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark said he believes Young can take the team to “high places.”

Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson noted that he and his teammates knew they were getting a “dawg” in Young, per Newton.

While the Panthers, in an effort to keep the pressure off of Young, have been tight-lipped with the media about their depth chart plans between the rookie and veteran Andy Dalton, it would be impossible to go into the season with anyone but the number-one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft under center, given how he has already galvanized the locker room.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner enters the NFL with plenty of question marks, mainly how his 5-foot-10 inch, 204-pound signal will hold up to the physicality of the NFL.

But Young seems to be providing all of the right answers as he awaits his first NFL training camp.