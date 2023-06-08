Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is taking the next step this spring by taking snaps with the first team, head coach Frank Reich said to the media on Thursday. Reich and the Panthers invested heavily in Young by trading up to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and selecting Young.

“Yeah Bryce has taken snaps with the ones this week, that was something at the beginning, Scott and I earmarked a time when we thought would be best, kind of mapping it out, talked it through with the staff at the beginning of the offseason, this was kind of the time that we had marked, this week to just kind of move him up,” Frank Reich said, via David Newton of ESPN.

Reich said that Bryce Young got some valuable time watching veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. He also said that all of the quarterbacks, Young, Andy Dalton and Matt Corral have been doing well in the spring.

“It's just the next step, right. I mean, there's nothing really to say other than we just wanted to move him up this week. Felt like it's been the right time, he had a couple weeks to watch Andy, that was really good stuff. Andy's continued to perform at a very high level. You know, Bryce is doing well, Matt's doing well. We're just trying to get our team ready.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not Young plays out of the gate in week 1 for the Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons.