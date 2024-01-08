Scott Fitterer's run as Panthers GM ends after three seasons

The Carolina Panthers are committing to an organizational overhaul after dismissing general manager Scott Fitterer Monday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This move from owner David Tepper comes more than a month following the firing of head coach Frank Reich.

Fitterer's tenure in the Panthers' front office comes to an end after three seasons, with the team posting a 14-37 record during that span. An improved 2022-23 campaign gave hope to fans that the franchise could be turning a corner, but this dismal regular season is causing Tepper to dramatically change course.

Where it went wrong for ex-Panthers GM Scott Fitterer

Despite finishing an NFL-worst 2-15, Carolina does not own the No. 1 overall pick, due to the huge offseason trade with the Chicago Bears that landed Fitterer and company the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggled behind a weak offensive line and limited weapons. It is essential that management immediately upgrades the talent around Young before this investment is officially proven to be a massive failure.

Clearly, ownership did not have sufficient faith in the former GM to meet that goal. Although Scott Fitterer made some moves to bolster the defense, he is also responsible for constructing arguably the worst offense in the league. The free agent addition of running back Miles Sanders is a standout flop, and more help on the wide receiving corps was severely needed.

CJ Stroud's stellar rookie season with the Houston Texans, which culminated in a surprise postseason berth, surely did not do Fitterer any favors during his performance review. The Panthers are committed to Bryce Young for at least the time being, however, so the next general manager must give him a reasonable chance at succeeding.

The search for that new GM should begin soon. In the meantime, Panthers fans are likely thankful to enter the offseason after months upon months of suffering.