Panthers David Tepper fired Frank Reich for many reasons, including how the former head coach was developing quarterback Bryce Young.

With the Carolina Panthers signing Frank Reich as head coach and trading up to take Bryce Young in the NFL Draft, it was supposed to be a new era for the organization. But before the season has even come to a close, the Panthers are imploding.

Owner David Tepper has already decided to fire Reich midway through his first year with the team. One of Tepper's biggest problems with Reich was how he handled Young's development, via Joseph Person and Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Before Thanksgiving, Tepper encouraged Reich to work on Young's footwork. He believed Young wasn't dropping back enough and that the quarterback's play was responsible for some offensive line troubles.

Owner and head coach would have weekly meetings about Young's development. Of course, when you take your franchise QB at No. 1 overall, it makes sense to go full court press on his development. However, Tepper was much more involved than many other owners would be. He had a hands on approach on improving Young and gave Reich instructions on what he believed needed to be fixed.

While he didn't give him much time, Young didn't develop the way Tepper had hope. He believed the rookie struggled understanding Reich's offense. Between the offensive disconnect, some fundamental errors in Young's game and Carolina's lack of protection, Tepper believed that the Panthers were actively ruining their quarterback.

Whoever David Tepper hires next to run the Panthers has a clear goal in mind. The owner is all in on Bryce Young as his QB1. But he must be developed and put in a position that helps both him and everyone in the Panthers' offense to succeed.