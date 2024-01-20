Are the Carolina Panthers zeroing on in a general manager candidate?

No matter what you think of David Tepper's competency as the owner of the Carolina Panthers, only a fool would think that Tepper doesn't realize how crucial his next couple of decisions are. After swinging and missing on head coach Frank Reich, with general manager Scott Fitterer winding up collateral damage, Tepper now finds himself in the position where he's required to hire yet another general manager and another head coach, and in the two weeks since the 2023 NFL season ended, the Panthers have been busy.

“The #Panthers had second interviews this week with multiple general manager candidates, including #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and #Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby,” according to sources of NFL insider Tom Pelissero. In his tweet, Pelissero also noted that, “Carolina’s assistant GM Dan Morgan also is in the mix as the process moves forward.”

Dan Morgan has familiarity with the Panthers organization that pre-dates his team as the team's assistant GM. In 2001, the Panthers selected Morgan, a linebacker out of the University of Miami, with the 11th pick in the NFL Draft — with the 75th pick in the Draft, Carolina would select Steve Smith, who would go on to become the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Morgan would go on to play just 59 games for the Panthers in a career that was plagued by injuries. However, Morgan would make a Pro Bowl in 2004, and set the Super Bowl record with 18 tackles versus the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

The other two names Pelissero mentioned reside in the NFC East. Brandon Brown joined the New York Giants organization as their assistant GM two years ago, and has been given plenty of credit for the teams remarkable turnaround and playoff appearance in 2022. Before joining the Giants front office, Brown worked with the Philadelphia Eagles for five years, mostly working in scouting.

Alec Halaby has spent the last sixteen years working for the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly in analytics. From 2016 to 2021, Halaby, a Harvard graduate, served as the team's vice president of football operations and strategy before being named the Eagles assistant general manager in 2022.