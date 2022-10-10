1 thing that could save Matt Rhule’s Panthers job after debacle to start 2022 season

So far in the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers have remained one of the worst teams in the NFL. Head coach Matt Rhule could be fired any day now following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the one thing working in Rhule’s favor is Panthers owner David Tepper’s patience.

From @GMFB: #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s ankle, what will be the deciding factors on coach Matt Rhule’s job status, and more Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/8mWKkb7Cvb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

“From what I understand, David Tepper, the Carolina Panthers owner, wants to be patient, wants to make sure that this is the right thing,” Rapoport said. “[He] doesn’t want to be a rash owner, doesn’t wanna come in and just say, ‘Alright, fire everyone!’ If there are reasons to do it…if the locker room is turned against him — which doesn’t seem to be the case — then he would do it.”

Rhule is the first head coach to be hired under Tepper, who has owned the team since 2018, and has produced very little. After back-to-back five-win seasons, the Panthers are just 1-4 so far this season. They don’t seem to have made any progress in the few years Rhule has been in charge.

Although the atrocious quarterbacks that Rhule has to had to work over the years should be seen as one reason for the struggles, as is Christian McCaffrey’s many injuries, Rhule hasn’t helped matters. The team has little reason for excitement despite having some intriguing young defensive players and one of the best running backs in the game.

Firing Matt Rhule seems to be the obvious move for the Panthers but it shouldn’t be the only change. It will take more than just a new coach to turn the team back into a winner. Tepper actually has a financial incentive to can Rhule soon, so the Panthers coach may soon be on his way out the door in the coming weeks.