Earlier this week, the sports world received a scare when it was revealed that Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton had been in a car accident and was undergoing tests. Thankfully, no one appeared to be seriously hurt in the accident, which comes as trade rumors are heating up surrounding Dalton's backup Bryce Young.

Many fans were wondering how the incident would affect Dalton's status moving forward into this coming week, and that answer was partially revealed on Wednesday, as a picture from practice showed Dalton not in gear but rather donning shorts and a Panthers t shirt, David Newton of ESPN on X.

ESPN's Adam Schefter then confirmed that Dalton would not be practicing Wednesday in the wake of the accident.

Dalton started off his Panthers tenure with a bang several weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, leading Carolina to a surprising victory in that contest after Bryce Young was benched. However, things have gone steadily downhill in the weeks since, culminating in a blowout loss on Sunday to the Washington Commanders, one that saw Dalton throw a brutal pick six and ultimately Young reinserted into the lineup.

Many have speculated that the Panthers could begin fielding trade offers for Young from teams who will be banking that a change of scenery for the former number one overall pick could help him rekindle the magic that he used to propel himself to stardom with Alabama.

At this point, it's still unclear exactly what Dalton's injuries from the car accident are or how they will affect his status for this week's game vs the Denver Broncos. If he's unable to go, then Young would likely be reinserted into the starting lineup.

In any case, that game–a road contest–is slated for Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from the Mile High City.