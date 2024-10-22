There is stunning news out of the NFL world on Tuesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident in south Charlotte and is being evaluated by Panthers medical personnel, according to CBS insider Jonathan Jones.

The reports also indicated that Dalton's wife, three kids, and the family dog were in the vehicle, but that nobody required emergency transportation.

Dalton was in action for the Panthers on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, completing 11 passes for 93 yards and a pair of interceptions in what turned out to be a 40-7 Carolina loss. The Panthers haven't offered any official update on Dalton's condition.

Panthers QB Andy Dalton has started over 175 NFL games

A native of Katy, Texas, Dalton played college football at TCU and was a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He played for nine seasons with the franchise before the Bengals released him following the drafting of quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dalton later found his way to the Lone Star State, signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys to serve as backup to starter Dak Prescott. He was thrust into the starting role following a gruesome leg injury suffered by Prescott.

Dalton finished with a 4-5 record as Cowboys starter and racked up 2,169 yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Dalton then signed with the Chicago Bears, starting the first two games of the 2021 season before Justin Fields eventually replaced him as starter. Eventually finding his way back into the starting position, Dalton finished the 2021 season with a 3-3 record and threw for 1,512 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Signed by the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2022 season, he played in 14 games and went 6-8 while throwing for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He then agreed to a two-year deal with the Panthers, his current club.