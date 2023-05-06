Stop if you’ve heard this before. Andy Dalton will open the season as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young will have to show that he is ready and prepared before he is inserted into the starting lineup.

It seems like this is done regularly when quarterbacks are selected at or near the top of the draft. A general manager will try to maintain order by saying the veteran quarterback will hold the job in order to give the rookie some runway to learn the nuances of the position.

In this case, it’s Tampa Bay general manager Scott Fitterer doing the talking. He explained to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that Dalton has a lot of experience and is a capable player.

“We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason,” Fitterer said. “He played as a rookie. He’s got a lot of experience. He understands his role and he can play good football. If Andy’s the guy to start the season, and he’s the starter right now heading into the season, then he’ll be the guy.”

In most cases, a high-profile rookie will take over the position early in the season, and that is just what seems most likely in this case. Bryce Young was selected with the No. 1 pick because of his superior skills and athletic ability, and he should be able to adapt to the Panthers’ playbook quickly.

Dalton does have 12 years of experience, but he has been with 4 teams in the past 4 seasons and he does not appear to have the kind of skill at this point to help the Panthers win games.