The Carolina Panthers knew the height and weight concerns that came with selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick in the NFL Draft. The Panthers also have a plan on how to approach the issues that may arise with Young’s height and weight, as general manager Scott Fitterer told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“But we do think as his body matures, he will add mass. We will get him on a strength program that will bulk him up. I think the rules now in the NFL where you can’t land on quarterbacks with the body weight, that plays into it.”

Fitterer said the Panthers will get Young on a strength program that “will bulk him up.”

The Panthers are also focusing on areas they can control, such as speaking with Young about throwing the ball away to avoid an unnecessary hit, or ensuring the interior offensive line is stout.

The one thing the Panthers can’t control is Young’s height.

However, Fitterer believes Young does a good enough job of compensating for his height already.

The Panthers executive pointed out that shorter QBs tend to struggle throwing the ball over the middle of the field, but that Young had a “high completion rate” in that area, as well as just two batted balls at the line of scrimmage.

There’s no doubt that Young’s height and weight pose risks at the professional level.

But both he and the Panthers seem equipped to handle any challenges that come their way as a result of his measurements.