Baker Mayfield’s ex-teammate spills on ‘only thing’ that makes him similar to Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown has had the opportunity to play with both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. And now he has spoken out about both of them.

During his time at the University of Oklahoma, Brown caught passes from both quarterbacks.

In 2017, Brown played alongside Baker Mayfield. In 13 games, he caught 57 passes for 1,095 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The following season in 2018, Brown caught passes from Kyler Murray. They combined for 75 receptions for 1,318 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Heading into the Cardinals Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Brown appeared on the team’s podcast, Big Red Rage. During his appearance, he was asked to compare Mayfield and Murray. He made it clear that the two don’t have many similarities besides one key thing.

Brown stated, “If you did one of the (Venn) diagrams with the two circles, they are both on the outside, their on their own things. The only thing they have the same is how bad they want to win.”

Both Murray and Mayfield have a long history of winning. But so far through this season, they have struggled to do just that.

At the moment, Murray and the Cardinals are 1-2. In his first season back with Murray, Brown has recorded 24 receptions for 251 receiving yards and one touchdown.

On the other side, Mayfield and the Panthers also sit at 1-2.

Between the history of the two quarterbacks, and the overall need to just get a win, it is guaranteed that this game will be intense for both sides.