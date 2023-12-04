Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers opened up on his punch and ejection from Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It has been a massively frustrating season for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, and during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those frustrations boiled over for defensive star Brian Burns, as he threw a punch at Cody Mauch and got ejected. Burns opened up on his temper boiling over after the game.

“Emotions go the best of me,” Brian Burns said, via David Newton of ESPN. “One of their offensive linemen said something in the [first half] that he should have said to me and my team. Ever since then I was pretty much on 10. I was mad.”

The Panthers dropped to 1-11 on the season, and it has to hurt more because the game against the Buccaneers was so winnable. The final score was 21-18, and if the offense had produced just a bit more, Carolina would have picked up its second win on the season.

Burns is one of, if not the best player on the Panthers' roster, so it has to be frustrating for him to be losing at this stage in his career.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Panthers are able to get another win over the course of the rest of the season. There is no incentive to losing, as the Chicago Bears hold the team's first-round selection due to the trade that helped the Panthers land Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

The Panthers have a lot of work to do to become a team that is capable of contending for a playoff spot, let alone anything more of that. Hopefully things get better for Burns and the team in future seasons.