Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continues to make a name for himself with the franchise. Young threw the longest touchdown pass in Panthers history Sunday since 2016, per CBS.

Young threw an 83-yard bomb to Jalen Coker, in a game against the Dallas Cowboys. The touchdown throw was the longest since 2016, when Cam Newton was playing for the team. Newton tossed an 88-yard strike that season to Ted Ginn.

Young's bomb came just before halftime in the Cowboys game. The Panthers were trailing 10-0 at the time. On a first-down play with the pocket closing around him, the young quarterback found Coker who was streaking down the field. It was truly a beautiful football play.

Carolina is going through a difficult season, with a 3-10 record.

Bryce Young has put together an up and down season for Panthers

While Carolina is undergoing another losing season, the Panthers have shown some signs of life. The squad nearly knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Young is clearly the leader of this Panthers team. He has had an up and down year and was benched at one point. The quarterback has thrown seven touchdowns this season, but also posted seven interceptions. He has 1,572 passing yards on the season.

The Panthers replaced Young with veteran Andy Dalton at one point this year. Young though was able to fight and keep his job. He has the trust of not only his current head coach, but his former coach.

“At the end of the day there's a lot of factors that go into it,” former Panthers coach Frank Reich said, per CBS. “But we're coaches. We're scouts. We watch the tape. And when you watch the tape, Bryce Young is the best player.”

Young is in his second season with the team. He was drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing college ball at Alabama. The Panthers selected him with the no. 1 overall pick.

Panthers fans are hopeful Young can lead the team back to glory. Carolina went to the Super Bowl years ago with Cam Newton at the helm. Last year, Carolina languished through a dismal 2-15 season. Reich got fired in the middle of the year, and Dave Canales was hired in the offseason to replace him.

The Panthers and Cowboys are playing at time of writing. Dallas is 5-8 on the year.