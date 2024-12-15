ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the first time all season, the Carolina Panthers are the betting favorites to win their matchup. Facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, the Panthers are listed as three-point favorites, marking their first time owning favorable odds entering a contest since 2021.

With kickoff inching closer, the Panthers are set to close as the betting favorites for the first time in their last 34 outings, per Adam Schefter. Given that information, it would also translate to Bryce Young entering a game as the favorite for the first time in his NFL career.

Carolina last closed as favorites in Week 16 of the 2022 season, when they beat the Detroit Lions 37-23. The season marked the final year that Sam Darnold and D.J. Moore played for the team. They would end 2022 with a 7-10 record before drafting Young with the No. 1 overall pick of the ensuing NFL Draft.

A lot has led to the Panthers closing as the betting favorites over the Cowboys in Week 15. Despite Dallas' 5-8 record appearing better than Carolina's 3-10 mark on paper, the Panthers have looked better than they have in years since Young re-gained the starting quarterback job. While he is just 2-3 in his second stint in 2024, Young has led the Panthers to three consecutive one-score losses against a few of the premier teams in the league.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have been on a downward spiral since Dak Prescott's hamstring injury. They have also gone 2-3 in their last five games but have been uninspiring in their losses, losing four times by double figures in 2024. Dallas is also coming off a 27-20 loss to the 5-8 Cincinnati Bengals in a sloppy Monday Night Football game.

Panthers look to snap three-game losing streak

The Panthers may have ended their underdog streak, but they won't be able to snap their playoff drought in 2024. With just four games remaining, Carolina has nothing to play for beyond player development, which will be a focal point for Dave Canales, particularly with Young.

While the Panthers were encouraging in their three recent losses, they still enter Week 15 on a three-game skid. They are no strangers to losing streaks but if he wishes to return as the team's starting quarterback in 2025, this is a game Young needs to win. If Carolina does come out on top, the Cowboys would be the team with the best record they would have beaten.

The Panthers will also return home in Week 15, where they have picked up two of their three wins on the year. However, the Cowboys have been better on the road than at home in 2024, going 4-2 in their away games.