The Carolina Panthers have not had much success over the past few seasons. Carolina pushed their chips in on Bryce Young when they traded up to the first overall pick in 2023. They followed that up with a dreadful 2-15 record and weren't able to use their first-round pick in a stacked draft class. However, if you ask people around the Panthers, they still have a ton of faith in Bryce Young.

Panthers veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen defended Bryce Young's ugly 2023 season in an interview with The Athletic's Zak Keefer.

“I’m speaking for Bryce a little bit when I say this, but I think last year was the best thing that ever happened to him,” Thielen said. “He’s had a lot of success in his life. High school. College. Then to just come here and … look, you never want that, and I’m sure he’d say he wishes it didn’t go like that, but when he’s three, four, five years in the league, I think he’ll look back and say, ‘I learned so much about myself and my team.’”

Thielen reiterated that the 2023 season is something that Young and the Panthers can use as a springboard for future success.

“You can build off that,” Thielen said. “He’s the type of guy to take it the right way.”

The Panthers now have a head coach with a reputation as a QB whisperer. Combine that with Young having more NFL experience under his belt and an improved roster and there's plenty of reasons to be excited for the future of the Panthers.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales praises QB Bryce Young after strong preseason performance

Panthers head coach Dave Canales was pleased with Bryce Young's performance in the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

“Hell of a day,” Canales told Young when he walked into the locker room, per ESPN's David Newton.

Young only played one drive against the Bills second-stringers, but it showed a ton of promise. He went six for eight passing for 70 yards and a touchdown in the 31-26 victory.

Young led the Panthers on a 12-play, 85-yard drive. Canales was really glad to see Young march the team down the field.

“Couldn't have dreamt it better,” Canales said. “A fourth-down conversion in there, but saw him extend plays with his legs, keeping his eyes down the field, finding guys.”

Canales also made note that Young looked more comfortable and appeared to be doing a good job of avoiding pressure and getting through is progressions.

“Poise, eyes down the field, that aggressive nature but being able to do it within the confines of what's the smartest thing to do in this situation,” Canales said.

Panthers fans have to be excited to hear about Young's progression in the early days of the Canales regime. If Young can start to consistently show flashes of the player Carolina traded up for in 2023, then the Panthers could soon become a serious contender in the NFC South.