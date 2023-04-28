Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Was it ever really in doubt? The Carolina Panthers picking Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft was the expected outcome by many people, despite the numerous smokescreens. The star Alabama QB was expected to go first due to his body of work and overall talent. Even though it was written in the cards, Young couldn’t help but be emotional. After being selected by the Panthers, some important people in Young’s life came in to give some messages for the QB, per NFL.

Bryce Young is surprised with proud messages from three influential people in his life — his mom, dad and Nick Saban.#NFLDraft @_bryce_young @panthers pic.twitter.com/vA6zFngSu6 — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Bryce Young’s parents, as well as his Alabama coach Nick Saban, recorded some messages for Young after being selected by the Panthers. It was clear from the star QB’s eyes how much this meant to him. This was the culmination of his lifelong dream, and to have the people who supported him be there is just as awesome.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There were doubts about whether Bryce Young would go to the Panthers with the first pick. Young was the consensus first overall pick up until three months ago. However, as with most draft processes, concerns about the Alabama QB threatened his draft stock. His small stature, in particular, was a common criticism of the QB. That, couple with Frank Reich’s alleged preference for taller QBs, meant that Young could’ve fallen in the draft.

As it turns out, though, those concerns were overblown. The Panthers eventually took Young with the first pick. Now, the former Alabama QB gets a chance to prove that he’s the real deal. It might take some time for his Carolina team to be on top of the NFL. When he gets there, though, get ready for Young to unleash hell on his opponents.