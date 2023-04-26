Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young spoke to the media ahead of the NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday, and he addressed the concerns that some people have regarding his size and height.

“Yeah, I’m myself, I know who I am, I’m confident in my abilities,” Bryce Young said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “For me, I don’t know how to play the game another way. I’ve been this size relative to the people around me for my entire life. Again, I only know myself. I focus on all I can control, and I can’t grow and that doesn’t fall into that category, I can’t get any taller so. Again, I focus on myself, I’m confident in myself with what I’ve been able to do and I’m excited for the work it’s going to take to hopefully have success.”

Bryce Young on the height question. “I can’t grow.” pic.twitter.com/cyPZyw8P4U — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) April 26, 2023

Young won the Heisman Trophy in his sophomore season with the Alabama football program, and despite a drop-off in production in 2022 and the concerns about his height, many believe that he will be selected with the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers traded a haul to the Chicago Bears to move up to the first-overall pick, and it will be intriguing to see the player they select.

Young is listed as 5-foot-10, which has made some people draw comparisons to Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Whether Young can come close to the success those two have had in the NFL remains to be seen. Some team will be betting their future on him, and it is very possible that it is the Panthers with the first-overall selection.