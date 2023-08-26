The Carolina Panthers come into the 2023 season with some interesting expectations placed upon them. For one, they have rookie sensation Bryce Young leading the charge. Young enters the NFL with high expectations placed upon him. Now that he's named the starter for Week 1, everyone is wondering how the QB is holding up. Well, it seems like Young is ready to take over and start the first year of his NFL career, per David Newton.

Panthers QB Bryce Young believes he’s ready for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/xSwJKyNAiP — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 26, 2023

Young was considered to be the best quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, and for good reason. Despite his height, the former Alabama QB led his offense masterfully during college. He is a former Heisman winner who's shown that he has the talent to dominate in the next level. The Panthers, looking for their first franchise QB since Cam Newton, are taking a chance on Young.

So far, Young seems to be doing just fine. He's shown the same composure in the pocket that we've seen from him in college. The Panthers do not have a lot of talented weapons for Young right now, but he's doing a wonderful job commanding the offense nonetheless. His height, which was the main criticism of Young during the draft, didn't seem to be a big problem.

The Panthers are now hoping that this performance from Young will continue when the regular season starts. Young will make his official NFL debut for Carolina on September 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. Can Young start his career off on the right track with a W?