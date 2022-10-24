Well… that was certainly an outcome no one expected from the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Common sense and past results should show that Tom Brady’s squad should easily defeat the beaten-down Carolina squad. However, the Panthers shocked every NFL fan by completely molly-whooping the Bucs, thanks to their newfound rushing attack with Chuba Hubbard.

However, the Panthers got a little scare with regards to Chuba Hubbard. The running back exited their game due to an ankle injury. Hubbard never made it back to the game, which worried fans. However, the reason why he never returned was that there was virtually no need to rush him back, and that he’ll be ready for their next games. (via Adam Schefter)

“Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard did not finish today’s 21-3 win over Tampa due to a “minor sprain” of his ankle, but he “could have come back in if needed,” per source. This bodes well for the running back who started today’s game for Carolina.”

Many people have already written off the Panthers after their recent moves. After all, the departure of Christian McCaffrey is a major gut punch to the team. The expectation for Carolina was to cruise their way to another high draft pick in the upcoming draft. However, their dominant win over the Bucs indicate that the team won’t go down without a fight.

The Panthers will take on another division rival in the Atlanta Falcons next week. By that point, the team will welcome both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield back on the roster. Will this be the start of a turnaround for the downtrodden franchise?