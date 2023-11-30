The Carolina Panthers aim to improve its secondary after picking up Shaquill Griffin off waivers after he was released by the Texans.

Time is tough for the Carolina Panthers right now as the season has not gone as expected. Although the franchise has moved on from Frank Reich as head coach, the front office is still making moves to improve the roster. It seems they accomplished that goal after signing Shaquill Griffin.

After being let go by the Houston Texans, The Panthers claimed Griffin off waivers to improve their secondary, according to team writer Darin Gantt. Shaquill Griffin is expected to be on the active roster.

“The Panthers claimed veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin off waivers Thursday. He was released by the Texans on Wednesday.”

Carolina's secondary is stacked with young talent. But injuries have prevented the secondary from flourishing. Shaquill Griffin is a great addition to this Panthers defense. Especially considering the team hopes the regular starters will get healthy sooner, rather than later.

His experience will be a nice touch for a young Panthers roster. This season, Griffin has totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception. Now is a great time to bring in a veteran cornerback, as he can receive more playing time in Carolina. Additionally, he can serve as a bridge/mentor type of player for Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson.

With the Texans' secondary finally healed up and rolling on all cylinders, the coaching staff felt it was best for Griffin to be removed from the roster. For that reason, the Panthers are going to take advantage of his expertise for the final stretch of the regular season.