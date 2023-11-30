Bryce Young and the Panthers are running out of options after Laviska Shenault's injury leads him to being placed on IR.

The Carolina Panthers have had it rough this season and the future is a bit bleak. However, they still have six games remaining but it could be more difficult moving forward.

Bryce Young will be without one of his few passing options for at least four weeks after Laviska Shenault's ankle injury has led him to the Injured Reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Panthers placed WR Laviska Shenault on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.”

Now, Shenault is a talented wide receiver due to his athleticism. But it's not like he's been a major contributor throughout his career. This season with the Panthers, the veteran wide receiver has only accumulated 10 receptions for 60 yards. So, with that said, Bryce Young and the offense will basically be the same unit it's been all season.

Regardless, Carolina desperately needs weapons for Young to work with. Adam Thielen has served as the top target this year at 33 years old. He's proven to be reliable despite the abysmal effort from the offense this season. So far, he's totaled 77 receptions, 728 yards, and four touchdowns. He leads the Panthers in all three categories by a mile.

Carolina hopes to get things back on track in the final stretch of the season. With Chris Tabor filling in as the interim coach, maybe he can inspire the team to steal a few wins before the season ends. At the very least, the Panthers could build some momentum and finish the year strong to give Bryce Young some confidence heading into the offseason. But that might be wishful thinking.