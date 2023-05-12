Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers took a major leap of faith when they traded up to take Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. As Panthers fans patiently wait for Young to make his debut, the No. 1 pick gave them a taste of what could be in store.

Young is taking part in the Panthers’ rookie minicamp. There, he officially took his first snap as a member of Carolina’s organization, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

QB Bryce Young taking his first snap as a member of the Carolina Panthers at rookie minicamp. ⁦@AP_NFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/PVvxJuft5f — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) May 12, 2023

Obviously, the Panthers are taking it light this early into rookie minicamp. Young didn’t even attempt a real pass on the way and there was an assistant coach in motion. Still, Young now has an opportunity to get acclimated with his coaching staff and teammates. If Young wants to be the Week 1 starter, his work in rookie minicamp will help get him up to speed.

Carolina is counting on a quick ascent for Young. Not only did they take him at No. 1, but the Panthers traded a king’s ransom to the Chicago Bears just for the opportunity to take him. That ransom included a 2024 first-round pick and WR D.J. Moore. All of Carolina’s eggs are in Bryce Young’s basket.

If his time at Alabama is any indication, the Panthers are in good hands. Over his three years with the Crimson Tide, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns. He won a National Championship and took home a Heisman Trophy with Alabama.

Expectations will be high for Bryce Young. Between his performance with the Crimson Tide and his draft selection, Carolina needs Young to be the franchise QB of the present and future. Already putting in the work,Young is ready to prove why he can be that guy for the Panthers.