The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring free agents has not. Let’s see how the Carolina Panthers want to use their remaining leverage and capital. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Panthers must target after the 2023 NFL Draft to bolster their roster.

Despite adding some promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers still have some personnel matters to attend to. They used their picks in the draft to try and address important needs and bolster their depth before the upcoming season. That said, there is still much room for improvement for the Panthers.

According to General Manager Scott Fitterer, the team has acknowledged that there are still gaps to fill within their depth chart. They do still have some salary-cap space to potentially acquire established players who can contribute to their success in the upcoming season.

Of course, if the Panthers perform as expected, they can potentially have a successful campaign. However, they must make the most of their remaining resources as they face upcoming important decisions.

1. Leonard Floyd

Veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who has a proven track record from his time with the Los Angeles Rams, would be an excellent addition to the Panthers. Despite winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, Floyd still has the potential to be a rotational edge rusher for the Panthers. This is given his ability to get after the quarterback. He racked up an impressive nine sacks and 22 quarterback hits in the last season.

The Panthers have made significant strides in improving their team, particularly with the addition of franchise quarterback Bryce Young and filling critical gaps through the draft. However, their success in the previous season was largely attributed to their strong defensive play. That consistently put pressure on the quarterback.

While the Panthers did not draft an edge pass rusher this year, they are transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. This means that both edge rushers must be nimble and undersized to get up the field. This is a role that Brian Burns fits perfectly. However, Yetur Gross-Matos is not ideally suited to the 3-4 edge rusher role. He is more suited to a five-technique. Therefore, the Panthers need to acquire another edge rusher to complement Burns. This is where someone like Floyd enters the picture.

Sure, the Panthers already have a solid defense. Still, they need to remain competitive early in games, which will be crucial for their success. In our opinion, Floyd is the best fit for their defensive scheme and team needs. For sure, he can help the Panthers maintain their impressive defensive play.

2. Myles Jack

Once more, the Panthers overlooked the defensive second level during the 2023 NFL Draft. That was strange since GM Scott Fitterer was hoping to add more speed to the group. However, due to limited resources, they only managed to acquire DJ Johnson, who is primarily an edge rusher.

Nonetheless, the Panthers have sufficient salary-cap space to sign any remaining veteran players on the market. As such, one of the most compelling options is Myles Jack. He was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers and is a former second-round pick with four 100-tackle seasons under his belt. He is also a valuable asset in coverage. Jack is precisely the type of player that Carolina could benefit from in their 3-4 base defense that relies heavily on nickel and dime packages.

Although there has been talk of Jack potentially returning to Pittsburgh, nothing has materialized yet. Additionally, there is a Panthers connection. Remember that Todd Wash was the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars when Jack was playing his best football there.

Yes, the Panthers may decide to work with their current roster. That said, if they do look to add another capable body, Jack should be at the top of their shortlist.

3. Jalen Redmond

The Panthers’ defensive tackle lineup appears to be strong, with Derrick Brown and newcomer Shy Tuttle leading the way. Therefore, it seems that they don’t necessarily need to add another player to that position. However, Jalen Redmond, an undrafted free agent who played for Oklahoma, has a good chance of making the team this season.

It’s worth noting that Redmond was ranked among the top 200 rookies on many draft boards. He was even a standout performer in college. Over the past two years, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. At the scouting combine, he ran a 4.81-second 40-yard dash and had the third-best estimated athletic score among defensive tackles. Additionally, Redmond stands at 6’2 and weighs 291 pounds.

Scouts have described Redmond as having an intriguing athletic profile that the Panthers would be interested in working with. His skills as a run defender and pass-rusher are also evident on tape, particularly when working line games.

It’s important to remember that in the NFL, interior defenders who can disrupt plays in the backfield are always in demand. Redmond has both the athletic potential and the college experience to suggest that he could become that kind of player.