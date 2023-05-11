Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As NFL rumors continue to swirl and schedules continue to leak ahead of the league’s big release on Thursday, Carolina Panthers fans received a major scheduling nugget. Top NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young and the Panthers’ home opener will be in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, a league source told Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Young, who was selected first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, will very likely make his home debut in front of Panthers fans in primetime.

Making it even better is the fact that it will come against the NFC South-rival Saints. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Young will even be under center for the contest.

Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer made it clear that the team has no set timeline for when they expect Young to seize the starting job while emphasizing the veteran presence of Andy Dalton, who has made three Pro Bowls and has 162 career starts under his belt.

Despite this talk, it’s unlikely that the Panthers go with Dalton over Young, especially after investing a ton of resources and draft capital to get to this point.

It seems like the NFL schedule makers know a thing or two about the Panthers’ plans- or they’re just very confident in Young’s ability to prove without a doubt that he’s the next franchise quarterback.

Either way, the Panthers and their fans have a big-time divisional clash on Monday Night Football against the Saints to look forward to early on in the season.