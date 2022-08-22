Panthers make decision on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold for Week 1 vs. Browns

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. The decision isn’t much of a surprise, but there was no official announcement previously made. Mayfield is aiming to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule commented on the decision to roll with Baker Mayfield, via NFL Network’s James Palmer.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things. Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along.”

Baker Mayfield was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason. At the time, many expected Mayfield to immediately be announced as QB1. But Matt Rhule and the Panthers wanted to give Sam Darnold a chance to fight for the job. Darnold gave all he had in training camp and the preseason, but Mayfield ultimately prevailed in the end.

Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to the postseason in 2020. He displayed signs of stardom during that season as well. However, underperformance and injuries told the story of his 2021 campaign. But the Panthers are banking on a rebound performance for Baker Mayfield in 2022.

The Panthers season opener will draw plenty of attention, as Mayfield will take on the Browns. The quarterback will be seeking revenge against his former employer after they moved on from him by acquiring controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson.

There was speculation that he could stay in Cleveland after a Watson suspension seemed inevitable earlier in the offseason, but the bridge was already burned between Baker Mayfield and the Browns leading to the trade.

Week 1’s Browns-Panthers matchup projects to be a great game.