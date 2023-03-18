Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Carolina Panthers are sitting in the driver’s seat in the NFL Draft after their blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears for the first pick. Carolina now has their pick at any of the top four quarterback prospects in the 2023 class, which includes, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. While the fanbase is excited about the future of the franchise, former Panthers stars are just as hopeful.

Ex-Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly recently made an appearance on The Morning Shift on 92.2 The Game and was asked about the QBs in the NFL Draft class. He immediately gravitated towards Richardson, who he is ‘excited‘ about, per 92.2 The Game.

“Oh my gosh, I’m such a partial Cam guy,” he said when asked which of the four prospects he’s gravitating toward. “So when I look at Richardson, he just makes me so excited. ‘Cause I played with Cam and saw how much fun we had with him and what he can do.”

Kuechly did note that he hasn’t taken a “deep dive” into the NFL Draft’s QBs yet.

However, it’s clear that Richardson, who didn’t shy away from the Cam Newton comparisons at the Combine, is an exciting player who reminds him of his former Panthers teammate.

The Florida product put on a show at the Combine, setting a QB record in the vertical leap, showing off his blazing speed in the 40-yard dash and wowing fans with his arm strength.

It was enough of a show that it’s not a stretch to view Richardson as the potential number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Panthers also reportedly like Richardson and were impressed with him at the Combine’s team meetings.

Kuechly might not be the only person excited about Richardson.