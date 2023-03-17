Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is in the midst of a potentially career-defining offseason, one that fans will either point to when they reminisce about the beginning days of a proud era, or curse as another setback for a franchise constantly in transition. That is not hyperbole.

He made a coaching hire that has produced mixed reactions and traded multiple picks and a key asset to move up to No. 1 in the NFL Draft. And oh yeah, he will be choosing the quarterback he believes is best-suited to lead the Panthers to prolonged prosperity. If that report card does not come back with exceed expectations or satisfactory, Fitterer and the front office could be on the hot seat.

The goodwill that was built by a scrappy group who finished 7-10 and second place in the NFC South last season will swiftly dissipate if Carolina mismanages their current hand. This franchise needs to take gambles to improve, but no one gets a pat on the back for being bold and unsuccessful. Instincts and extensive scouting will have to pay off in regards to new head coach Frank Reich and the No.1 overall pick, but there are other moves that can be made to minimize any risk.

Here are three NFL free agents still available on the market who can help the Panthers fill out a respectable roster for next season.

3. Marvin Jones Jr.

The Panthers do not need an abundance of offensive starpower to compete for a divisional title. They traded away arguably the best multi-purpose running back in the league in Christian McCaffrey and then had a winning record of 6-5 without him. A playoff berth was in sight before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the penultimate week of the regular season.

While that was with DJ Moore as the team’s top wide receiver, the point remains that wins in this division can be pieced together by grit , ingenuity and opportune play making. Although he is on the wrong side of 30 and not a flashy name, Marvin Jones Jr. could check those boxes for Carolina.

His veteran presence and underrated production could be valuable for a rookie quarterback. He recorded 73 receptions for 832 yards in Trevor Lawrence’s first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021-22. It did not amount to much in the win column, but he was still a good safety valve to have during those aching growing pains. Jones played far more than fellow free agent veteran Jarvis Landry and totaled more yards per catch than Adam Thielen.

Those immersed in fantasy football know Jones’ knack for finding the end zone- four seasons of nine touchdowns or more. It is easy to discount him as a mere highlight reel machine, but he amasses a substantial target share. With seven seasons of 50 receptions or more, Jones would be a fine supplemental option in the offense. Replacing Moore looks difficult in a thin receiver free agent class, so inexpensive additions like the 10-year veteran might have to be prioritized instead.

2. Mecole Hardman WR

None of the remaining wideouts possess Moore’s talent, but the one with the most upside is probably former second-round pick Mecole Hardman. Another player who is more known in fantasy football circles as an annual breakout candidate who never quite posts the production team owners predict when they scoop him up on the waiver wire. He has never been given the full reins, however.

The Panthers could present him with a bigger work load than what he has been given in four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old had some bursts last season with four receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores, but he is in need of a change if he is to ever climb up the depth chart. He should be given every opportunity to be a leading receiver in Carolina under Reich.

Hardman is not just a reformation project, though. Like Marvin Jones Jr., he could make the incoming signal-caller’s life easier. With his blow-by speed, he can be a welcome deep threat for Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Anthony Richardson. Putting together two athletes with something to prove can be an effective recipe, and one this regime should try.

1. Calais Campbell

Wide Receivers need to be the focus, but defense cannot simply be shrugged off either. Safety Vonn Bell is a nice addition on the outside, but the defensive line could use a boost. Bell, as well as the additions of Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst make cap space an issue for the Panthers, but if they get creative they can bring a high impact defensive end. Calais Campbell would work.

Campbell’s All-Pro days are well behind him, but he still recorded 5.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens last season. The 36-year-old could immediately be a leader on this team. After being released, he will have a huge chip on his shoulder. The Panthers played with that type of tenacity last year, so Campbell should fit their culture nicely. Again, this organization should covet veteran leadership and intangibles.

Fitterer should have his sights firmly on all of these hidden gems. While other teams make a big splash in NFL free agency, the Panthers could build a sneaky roster that could compliment their new identity and future face of the franchise.