Anthony Richardson is superhuman. The highly-touted quarterback prospect broke the NFL Scouting Combine record with an insane 40.5 inch vertical jump on Saturday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales.

That is after the 244-pound signal caller already broke the broad jump record at 10’9 inches. Just insane.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

Richardson profiles as a prospect with one of the highest ceilings in the 2023 NFL Draft class among quarterbacks, due to his ability to create offense with his legs, giving him a nice floor while he can make impressive throws to all levels of the field.

The 21-year-old only has one season under his belt as a redshirt sophomore with the Florida Gators last season, and analysts have also flagged his 53.8 percent completion rate as a potential issue.

“Using my arm, using my hips, using my feet, you know, just tying it all together and being consistent,” Richardson said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. “Using my hips. A lot of people say I have a big arm, and I do believe so, but you can’t just muscle the ball around all day — that’s not gonna work. You gotta be tuned up, you gotta be tuned in with your mechanics.”

The Florida product has already tested at an elite level at the NFL Combine, proving it with his bonkers record breaking leaps on Saturday. Clearly, his athleticism and game-breaking talent is not at all in question.

“I’m willing to bring anything and everything that they need from me,” Richardon said. “I’m gonna work, I’m gonna be dedicated to my craft, I’m gonna be a leader in that organization. Just growing and continue to grow.”

Anthony Richardson is dedicated to his craft, and now has some insane records to add to his collection before he plays a single NFL game.

“I wanna be a legend,” the young signal-caller said. “I wanna be like Patrick Mahomes, I wanna be like Tom Brady — I wanna be one of the greats, you know, I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard and get to that point.”