As the Panthers begin their franchise reset, Carolina has begun searching for a new general manager.

The Carolina Panthers were an unmitigated disaster during Bryce Young's first year at quarterback. As the Panthers look to rise from the ashes, one of the first steps will be finding a new general manager.

Two names have already popped up in Carolina's GM search. The Panthers are interviewing Kansas City Chiefs Vice President of Football Operations Brandt Tilis and Baltimore Ravens Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Whoever gets the job will be replacing the departing Scott Fitterer. After three years at the helm, Fitterer was let go from his position. He became the latest fired after head coach Frank Reich was terminated midway through his first year at the helm. The Panthers are going for a total reset.

Tills could be the candidate to lead that restructuring. The 2023 season marked his 14th year with the Chiefs and the third in his current role. Tilis has worked in various departments of the Chiefs' front office, including salary cap and football operations analytics. Furthermore, Tilis is said to be a confident executive that general manager Brett Veach leans on.

Matteo would make for a suitable candidate as well. He entered his fourth season with Baltimore in 2024. Matteo has a knack for the salary cap and has negotiated plenty of crucial extensions, including Mark Andrews'. He has a working knowledge of, ‘all areas of football administration.' Matteo has played a crucial role in crafting the Ravens' talented roster.

The Panthers have plenty of talented candidates on their list who would do an admirable job. But with Bryce Young and a prayer, Carolina has a deep hole to climb out of.