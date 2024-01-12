Do the Ravens have anymore candidates for the Carolina Panthers to interview?

As the Carolina Panthers search for yet another head coach, this time their priorities seem to be as follows: 1. Get ahead of the other seven teams that need a new coach as well, and, 2. Poach someone from the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to in-house candidate, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the Panthers braintrust completed interviews with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, both of the Ravens, according to The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye.

It was noted that, with the Ravens occupying the top spot in the AFC and therefore earning a bye until the divisional round of games, Monken and Macdonald were available for interviews. If the Ravens advance in the postseason, the availability of both would be pushed further and further towards a later date.

Not wanting to risk the search stalling out, the Panthers wisely got interviews in with both before the window for interviewing coaches from playoff teams mandated by the NFL closes.

Panthers in familiar spiral

Coming off a dismal 2-15 season that featured head coach Frank Reich being canned midseason, the Panthers seem intent on raiding John Harbaugh's staff after Baltimore's 13-4 campaign.

And really, a coach from either side of the ball makes sense for the Panthers.

The Ravens finished the season ranked first overall in DVOA. Macdonald's defense took the top spot, while Monken's offense wasn't far behind — his unit ranked fourth.

Hopefully for Panthers fans, the organization can learn from its previous mistakes. And those are abundant.

Six men have coached a game for the Panthers since 2019, and the last one to have a winning record was Ron Rivera back in 2019.