Andy Dalton will continue his NFL career for at least two more seasons as he has agreed to a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Dalton has been in the NFL since 2011, and he has spent each of the last two seasons with the Panthers. He will be turning 38 during the 2025-26 season, so his career will be coming to an end soon, but Dalton isn't ready to hang up the cleats quite yet.

“Panthers and Andy Dalton reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed and has a max value of $10 million, per source,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “Panthers QB Bryce Young has developed a close relationship with Dalton, and now the two continue to get to work together.”