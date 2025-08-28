The Carolina Panthers stunned the NFL this week, trading wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. The move seemed to come out of nowhere, with Thielen providing a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room. That was something fellow wideout Jalen Coker was very appreciative of.

On Wednesday, Coker met with the media and talked about what it meant to work with Thielen, as Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick captured.

“I think the time I spent with him was invaluable,” Coker said. “[We have] similar backgrounds, being able to relate to a lot of different things that other guys are not able to… our story of how we got here. His guidance and him building my confidence and helping me throughout the way was invaluable.”

Article Continues Below

The Panthers signed Coker after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. That was something Thielen can relate to, having gone undrafted himself back in 2013.

During Coker's rookie season, he showed flashes of being a consistent starter in the league. He caught 32 of 46 targets for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He showed his ability to gain separation and make plays downfield, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. But he also proved capable near the line of scrimmage, something Thielen was known for.

Meanwhile, Thielen heads back to where he spent the first nine years of his career. It was in Minnesota that the 35-year-old made a name for himself, earning two Pro Bowl nods. But the Vikings might have felt time run its course, as his production slowed down.

Yet, his first season with the Panthers saw Thielen catch 103 balls, the second-highest of his career. But ‘Father Time' appeared to catch up to the veteran, as he played only 10 games and caught 48 passes.

More Carolina Panthers News
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) chats with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium.
Adam Thielen’s final message to Panthers receivers after Vikings tradeZachary Howell ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Adam Thielen trade grades for Vikings, PanthersMalik Brown ·
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) walks off after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
NFL rumors: How Adam Thielen feels about possible trade back to VikingsColin Loughran ·
Bryce Young, Panthers
3 Panthers bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) with the ball as Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL rumors: Will Vikings’ Sam Howell trade help them land Adam Thielen?Troy Finnegan ·
image thumbnail
1 last-minute trade Panthers must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·