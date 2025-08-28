The Carolina Panthers stunned the NFL this week, trading wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. The move seemed to come out of nowhere, with Thielen providing a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room. That was something fellow wideout Jalen Coker was very appreciative of.

On Wednesday, Coker met with the media and talked about what it meant to work with Thielen, as Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick captured.

“I think the time I spent with him was invaluable,” Coker said. “[We have] similar backgrounds, being able to relate to a lot of different things that other guys are not able to… our story of how we got here. His guidance and him building my confidence and helping me throughout the way was invaluable.”

Jalen Coker calls his time with Adam Thielen “invaluable” and says they related well having both come into the league undrafted. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/JyMzZz0eZO — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Panthers signed Coker after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. That was something Thielen can relate to, having gone undrafted himself back in 2013.

During Coker's rookie season, he showed flashes of being a consistent starter in the league. He caught 32 of 46 targets for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He showed his ability to gain separation and make plays downfield, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch. But he also proved capable near the line of scrimmage, something Thielen was known for.

Meanwhile, Thielen heads back to where he spent the first nine years of his career. It was in Minnesota that the 35-year-old made a name for himself, earning two Pro Bowl nods. But the Vikings might have felt time run its course, as his production slowed down.

Yet, his first season with the Panthers saw Thielen catch 103 balls, the second-highest of his career. But ‘Father Time' appeared to catch up to the veteran, as he played only 10 games and caught 48 passes.