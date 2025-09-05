Josh Hart didn’t hold back on social media. After seeing Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT), a self-proclaimed die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, catching the action at the US Open instead of cheering on his Eagles as they kicked off their NFL season, Hart called him out.

“Bro not going to the Eagles game? FAKE FAN!” Hart tweeted, sparking plenty of laughs and debate across X, formerly Twitter.

Bro not going to the Eagles game? FAKE FAN! https://t.co/lp6QZVls9G — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

If KAT wanted drama, the Eagles game delivered from the jump.

The NFL season opener between Philadelphia and Dallas started with pure chaos, setting the tone for one wild night. Jalen Carter, Philly’s defensive anchor, was ejected just six seconds into the game for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The ugly incident happened before fans could even settle into their seats, leaving everyone, from the crowd to commentators, in disbelief. Carter’s ejection didn’t just hurt the Eagles on the field; it put them at a massive disadvantage right away and led to a quick Dallas touchdown after the 15-yard penalty.

The Carter moment went viral instantly. Videos showing Carter approaching Dak and spitting sent NFL Twitter into meltdown mode. Analysts and fans wondered what the league would do as the unsportsmanlike conduct was clear on replay. Given Carter’s superstar status and past off-field headlines, plenty are predicting a suspension or a hefty fine. Philly fans were furious, and the Cowboys didn’t waste time capitalizing, scoring right out of the gate.

While most eyes were glued to the gridiron, Karl-Anthony Towns was living it up at the US Open with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, watching Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula battle it out. This is the same guy who’s been loud about his love for the Eagles, rocking Birds gear, and trolling Cowboys fans online.

On Thursday, though, his loyalty looked a little shaky as he skipped the NFL opener for a night of tennis. Hart’s “FAKE FAN” jab played right into the narrative, leaving Eagles faithful shaking their heads and dropping memes everywhere.

There’s no rule saying you have to watch every game, but when your team’s starting the season as reigning champs and you’re at the US Open instead? That’s a tough look, especially when another NBA player has receipts and calls you out for “fake fan” behavior. Eagles Nation will remember this, KAT. Next time, maybe keep your tennis plans for the offseason.