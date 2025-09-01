The Carolina Panthers are hoping to take a big step forward in 2025. Carolina finished the 2024 season strong and made some big investments during the offseason. Thankfully they made some investments in offensive line depth ahead of the new season.

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu underwent an appendectomy, which has his status for Carolina's season opener in question, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales first told reporters about the situation on Wednesday. Canales said that Ekwonu had an emergency appendectomy on Sunday August 24th.

Ekwonu reportedly came to the team facility complaining of stomach pain. The team's medical staff recommended a quick surgery after giving Ekwonu a thorough check.

On Wednesday, Canales called Ekwonu “day-to-day, all the way up until the game.” That leaves room for plenty of uncertainty.

As Darin Gantt of Panthers.com noted, players have varying recovery times when returning from appendix procedures.

Minkah Fitzpatrick missed eight days after having a procedure back in 2022. Meanwhile, David Bakhtiari missed three games for the Packers during the same season after his appendectomy.

If Ekwonu cannot play in Week 1, then veteran Yosh Nijman will likely step in at left tackle.

Panthers reunite with Hunter Renfrow after Adam Thielen trade

Yosh Nijman potentially starting is not the only curveball the Panthers received before Week 1.

Carolina reunited with veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow after surprisingly releasing him last week. There are a few reasons why the Panthers brought him back.

Originally the Panthers released Renfrow but hoped to bring him back on the practice squad. However, Renfrow drew some significant interest as a free agent. That made a return uncertain.

But a pair of roster moves over the past week made the reunion possible.

Carolina traded veteran Adam Thielen back to Minnesota on Wednesday in a trade involving multiple late-round draft picks. This opened the door for Renfrow getting a spot on the 53-man roster.

Then second-year receiver Jalen Coker strained his quad during Thursday's practice.

That became the final straw. Carolina signed Renfrow back to the roster and placed Coker on IR in a corresponding move.

Coker is expected to miss at least four weeks with his injury. That leaves the door wide open for Renfrow to make an impact.

Carolina kicks off the regular season with a road trip to Duval County to take on the Jaguars.