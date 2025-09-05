Lightning has reared its head once again. This time, it has taken over the NFL's 2025 season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Both teams have been exchanging blows throughout the course of the game, entertaining the Philadelphia crowd with touchdowns and intense physicality. However, midway through the third quarter, the NFL has suspended the game due to lightning in the area.

“Game suspended for lightning in the area,” NFL insider Mike Garofolo wrote.

As for the time at which the weather delay may end, NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico gave the league's estimation on that front.

“The NFL is estimating that lightning around the Philadelphia area might be clear by about 11:15PM EST, with an additional 12 minutes of warm-up time, per @miketirico of the @SNFonNBCbroadcast.”

How Eagles played against Cowboys before delay

It has been an entertaining matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, kicking off the 2025 season with plenty of chaos.

Philadelphia began the Super Bowl title defense with its signature attack. Using Jalen Hurts' dual threat talent and Saquon Barkley's elite skillset, the Eagles have been relentless in putting pressure on Dallas' interior defense.

Hurts completed 13 passes out of 15 attempts and counting for 111 yards. On the ground, he made six rushes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. As for Barkley, he racked up 61 yards after 11 carries so far, obtaining a touchdown in the second quarter.

However, the Cowboys have kept up with their NFC division rivals. The visitors have kept up by using the run game to their advantage, getting two touchdowns from Javonte Williams.

Dak Prescott, whose 2024 season ended early due to injury, has 12 completions out of 20 attempts for 127 yards. His best receiver, CeeDee Lamb, made four receptions for 86 yards at the moment.

The Eagles hold a 24-20 lead in the third quarter as play will resume around 11:30 p.m. ET.