Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is drawing an impressive comparison heading into the 2025 NFL season. His teammate, defensive back Jaycee Horn, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the sophomore receiver reminds him of three-time AP All-Pro A.J. Brown.

“Also, Panthers receiver Xavier Legette, a first-rounder from 2024, will be a factor in Carolina,” Fowler said. “Teammate Jaycee Horn told me Legette reminds him of A.J. Brown with his combination of physicality and speed.”

Brown is coming off his third consecutive season making an All-Pro team as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. His connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts has been both dominant and consistent.

In all three seasons with the Eagles, he surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in addition to scoring at least seven touchdowns. He is currently 6-foot-1, 226 pounds.

While Legette's weight is nearly identical at 227 pounds, the Panthers receiver actually stands two inches taller than Brown at 6-foot-3. The physicality comparisons line up, but the statistics, not yet.

Legette is coming off a rookie season with 49 receptions, 497 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Despite Carolina's poor offensive performances and inconsistent play at quarterback, Legette led the team with 84 targets.

According to Fowler, he should be a primary target for third-year quarterback Bryce Young. However, 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan will play a factor in just how much Legette is used.

McMillan marked back-to-back years that the Panthers spent a first-rounder on a wide receiver. Clearly, the focus is on developing Young by providing him with young targets that are on the quarterback's timeline.

The good news for Legette is that not only is he receiving comparisons to one of the NFL's best receivers, but he's also got a year under his belt. Building and developing chemistry with a quarterback takes time.

While McMillan is listed as the No. 1 receiver on the Panthers' depth chart, Legette could again dominate targets and be Young's go-to option in 2025.