Hunter Renfrow didn’t survive the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster cutdown last week. It appeared that Renfrow's comeback attempt was over before it began. But the NFL landscape can change quickly. And the former Pro Bowl wideout nearly missed a second chance with the team when he was unexpectedly unavailable last Thursday.

After trading Adam Thielen and placing second-year slot receiver Jalen Coker on the IR, Carolina was suddenly very thin at wideout. The Panthers wanted to bring Renfrow back but no one could get ahold of him. On Monday, the 29-year-old father of two explained why he wasn’t picking up his phone.

“My daughters were in the car – I was right outside the car… I guess I had like 10 missed phone calls from [general manager] Dan [Morgan], [head coach] Dave [Canales], my agent. And they were all just ignored. My daughter’s watching ‘Bluey,'” Renfrow explained per FOX Sports: NFL.

Hunter Renfrow gets second chance with Panthers

Apparently Renfrow’s daughter really wanted to finish an episode of the animated kids’ show, so she declined numerous calls on her dad’s phone. But eventually the sixth-year veteran got in touch with Carolina. And when he did, he discovered the Panthers wanted to reunite.

Renfrow is attempting to make a comeback after sitting out all of the 2024 season with ulcerative colitis. With his illness now manageable, he’ll get a chance to play with Carolina.

Renfrow is fully committed to the Panthers. Despite receiving other offers after he was released from the team, the wideout had decided he would either play for Carolina or not play in the NFL at all.

With Thielen back in Minnesota and Coker sidelined for at least the first four games of the season, Renfrow should see the field for the Panthers. Carolina added Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall in the 2025 draft and former first-round pick Xavier Legette will return as well. But the team is anticipating a leap from third-year passer Bryce Young and there’s definitely a role for a QB-friendly slot receiver.

Renfrow set career-highs across the board with his 100-catch, 1,000-yard, 9-touchdown 2021 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for the strong season and appeared to be an ascending player.

However, Renfrow fell off over the next two years before being forced to sit out 2024. Now he’ll have an opportunity to continue playing football. As long as he can prevent “Bluey” from sabotaging his career.