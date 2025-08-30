When the Carolina Panthers traded Adam Thielen and released Hunter Renfrow, fans assumed it would open up a significant opportunity for second-year receiver Jalen Coker. General manager Dan Morgan essentially confirmed as much one week ahead of the 2025 NFL season opener.

With Thielen out of the picture, Morgan acknowledged that Coker would begin the season as the Panthers' starting slot receiver. He noted that having a young player like Coker, in addition to a pair of first-round picks in Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan, made him feel “more comfortable” trading Thielen.

“Any time you lose a receiver like Adam, it's a big loss,” Morgan said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “But at the same time, we're really excited about our young core of receivers. Jalen Coker's gonna step into the slot. We utilized a lot of resources with [Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan]. So we have guys that we're really excited about, and I think that definitely made me feel more comfortable pulling the trigger and trading him.”

#Panthers GM Dan Morgan on WR room, specifically says Jalen Coker will play in the slot. pic.twitter.com/5T4f620Qjk — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 28, 2025

Coker started four games in 2024, all in the second half of the season. He ended the year on a tear, averaging 51.5 receiving yards in his final five games.

Despite the attention new receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Renfrow garnered in the offseason, Coker was quietly one of the team's most impressive players throughout training camp. His emergence threatened Thielen's role in the starting lineup and ultimately led to the trade.

Panthers' receivers without Adam Thielen

Without Thielen, who led the team in receiving yards the last two years, the Panthers are heavily relying on their young players to elevate their games. The bulk of the pressure is on McMillan, the No. 8 overall pick, but a lot is also on the line for Legette, the team's 2024 first-round selection.

Although the group is relatively inexperienced — David Moore is the only receiver on the team who has been in the NFL for longer than two seasons — they are already expected to surpass the team's 2024 production. The Panthers' offense looked like one of the worst in the league early in the year before Bryce Young pulled a complete 180 to end the season. Young will be one of the most interesting players to monitor in 2025, but everything will be dependent on Carolina's receiving corps.

As exciting as the starters are, the Panthers lack depth at the position. In addition to Moore, Carolina has two undrafted free agents — Dalevon Campbell and Brycen Tremayne — and sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. as backups.